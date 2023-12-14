The Highest Rated Celebrity Memoirs, According to Readers
New research conducted by QRFY.com takes a look at the popularity of recent celebrity memoirs. The QR experts looked at the Goodreads and Amazon reviews of bestselling celebrity memoirs published in the last several years, averaging the scores they’ve received.
So who makes the list?
The top ten celebrity books are, in order of popularity:
- The Lyrics: 1956 to Present by Paul McCartney, 4.75 rating
- Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS by BTS, 4.74 rating
- Just As I Am by Cicely Tyson, 4.7 rating
- The Storyteller by David Grohl, 4.64 rating
- Finding Me by Viola Davis, 4.63 rating
- Making It So by Patrick Stewart, 4.6 rating
- Born A Crime by Trever Noah, 4.59 rating
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeannette McCurdy, 4.59 rating
- Becoming by Michelle Obama, 4.58 rating
- Windswept and Interesting by Billy Connolly, 4.56 rating
It comes as little surprise to see books by mega stars ranking at the top of the list, including McCartney and BTS, while books which have received significant word of mouth popularity, such as McCurdy’s, also ranks high.
You can peep the full list of 50 titles and their respective ratings below, courtesy of QRFY.com. It is interesting to compare the rankings with the sales of some of these same celebrity memoirs. Perhaps Spare ranks near the bottom not because it’s not popular with readers but because so many readers picked it up–and/or because those readers chose to rate it low on Goodreads and Amazon.
|Rank
|Book
|Author
|Rating
|1
|The Lyrics: 1956 to Present
|Paul Mccartney
|4.75
|2
|Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS
|BTS
|4.74
|3
|Just As I Am
|Cicely Tyson
|4.70
|4
|The Storyteller
|Dave Grohl
|4.64
|5
|Finding Me
|Viola Davis
|4.63
|6
|Making It So
|Patrick Stewart
|4.60
|7
|Born a Crime
|Trevor Noah
|4.59
|8
|I’m Glad My Mom Died
|Jennette McCurdy
|4.59
|9
|Becoming
|Michelle Obama
|4.58
|10
|Windswept and Interesting
|Billy Connolly
|4.56
|11
|Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood
|Danny Trejo
|4.56
|12
|Down the Drain
|Julia Fox
|4.56
|13
|We Were Dreamers
|Simu Liu
|4.53
|14
|Being Henry
|Henry Winkler
|4.51
|15
|The Answer Is
|Alek Trebek
|4.50
|16
|Beyond the Wand
|Tom Felton
|4 4.50
|17
|The Mamba Mentality
|Kobe Bryant
|4.48
|18
|Taste
|Stanley Tuccy
|4.45
|19
|Will
|Will Smith
|4.43
|20
|The Light We Carry
|Michelle Obama
|4.43
|21
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|4.40
|22
|Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|4.40
|23
|Billie Eilish
|Billie Eilish
|4.39
|24
|My Name is Barbra
|Barbara Streisand
|4.38
|25
|All About Me
|Mel Brooks
|4.37
|26
|Paris: The Memoir
|Paris Hilton
|4.36
|27
|You Got Anything Stronger?
|Gabrielle Union
|4.36
|28
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|4.33
|29
|Behind the Seams
|Dolly Parton
|4.32
|30
|The Woman in Me
|Britney Spears
|4.30
|31
|Surrender
|Bono
|4.30
|32
|Rememberings
|Sinéad O’Connor
|4.24
|33
|My Body
|Emily Ratajkowski
|4.22
|34
|Going There
|Katie Couric
|4.22
|35
|Mean Baby
|Selma Blair
|4.22
|36
|Thicker Than Water
|Kerry Washington
|4.21
|37
|If You Would Have Told Me
|John Stamos
|4.20
|38
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|4.16
|39
|Karma: My Autobiography
|Boy George
|4.16
|40
|Love, Pamela
|Pamela Anderson
|4.09
|41
|Honey, Baby, Mine
|Laura Dern
|4.06
|42
|The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man
|Paul Newman
|4.04
|43
|Unfinished
|Priyanka Chopra
|4.03
|44
|Unguarded
|Scottie Pippen
|4.01
|45
|Pageboy
|Elliot Page
|4.00
|46
|Madly Deeply
|Alan Rickman
|4.00
|47
|Spare
|Prince Harry
|3.99
|48
|Have I told You This Already
|Lauren Graham
|3.97
|49
|The Beauty of Living Twice
|Sharon Stone
|3.90
|50
|Worthy
|Jada Pinkett Smith
|3.87
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Best Queer Books of 2023, According to Autostraddle
- Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year Reflects the Limitations of AI
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Best Book Covers of 2023, According to the New York Times
- The Most Popular Audiobooks of 2023, According to Libro.fm
- The Best Reviewed Fiction of 2023
- Goodreads Staff Share Their Top Books of 2023
- This is the Word of the Year, According to Oxford
- The Best Fiction of 2023, According to the LA Times