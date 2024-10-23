The Cutest Comic for ADHD Awareness Month

The humor is part of what makes Stand Up! so unique. While Clay and Kyle’s neurodivergence certainly influences their lives, it is neither the driving force nor a source of angst. Finding comics — or stories more generally — where neurodivergent characters get to have fun adventures is still quite rare. Off-hand, the only graphic novel Sharp could think of with inspiring representation was Space Boy, which features a character whose synesthesia is “portrayed so beautifully” that it “made [Sharp] love the story all the more.” Still, Space Boy is less a “feel-good” romp and more “steadfastly hopeful even though it deals with trauma and other heavy topics.”

Image courtesy of the author, credit Sabreen Lakhani

According to the CDC, seven million children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with ADHD, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Many children (including Sharp, who didn’t realize she might have ADHD until college) go undiagnosed. Since ADHD does not magically disappear when a child turns 18, that means there are millions of adults out there living with it in need of support, too.

Stories like Stand Up! play a vital role in spreading awareness and compassion. They help neurodivergent readers see that “needing to take things at our own pace is never a bad thing,” while neurotypical readers gain a better understanding of people they know (or might know in the future) who see and experience the world in different ways.

“There’s just as much diversity within the neurodivergent population as there is in the neurotypical population; that’s part of the point of STAND UP!,” says Sharp. “We each get to discover our own stage, our own values.”