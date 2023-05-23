THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Released

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Color Purple by Alice Walker was published in 1982, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award for Fiction for that year. In 1985, it was adapted into a movie starring Whoopi Goldberg directed by Steven Spielberg. In 2005, it was also adapted into a musical. The 2015-2017 revival won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Now, this story is heading back to the big screen, but adapted from the musical. It’s directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones. Alice Walker is an executive producer.