THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Released
The Color Purple by Alice Walker was published in 1982, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award for Fiction for that year. In 1985, it was adapted into a movie starring Whoopi Goldberg directed by Steven Spielberg. In 2005, it was also adapted into a musical. The 2015-2017 revival won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
Now, this story is heading back to the big screen, but adapted from the musical. It’s directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones. Alice Walker is an executive producer.
The movie will release in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023, with the international release on January 18, 2024. You can watch the just-released trailer here!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Martin Amis, British Novelist, Dies at 73
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Camp BOOK IT! & 2023-2024 BOOK IT! Program Open and Enrolling
- Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon Trailer Dropped, Starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio
- PEN America and Penguin Random House Sue School District Over Book Bans
- TikTok Users Report Reading 50% More Because of BookTok
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Here are the Winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards!
- PEDRO PÁRAMO Adaptation to Star Black Panther’s Tenoch Huerta