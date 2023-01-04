This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you seen Glass Onion yet?? It is a delightfully fun, weird, and silly mystery film, in which Daniel Craig reprises his Knives Out role as the genteel Southern detective Benoit Blanc. If you were comparing him to famous detectives, I’d say he’s a more humble and colorful Sherlock Holmes. A little bit Columbo, a little bit Miss Marple. As I was watching the movie and its excellent cast, I was struck by how many amazing film and television adaptations the actors had amongst them. So I decided to investigate the book adaptation lives of the Glass Onion cast. (A heads up now that there will be cameo spoilers at the bottom of the post.)

But first, about the film. In this movie, Benoit has been invited to a party on a private island in Greece. The island is owned by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), and he’s gathering his closest friends for a yearly outlandish vacation. This time, he’s throwing a murder mystery party and the victim will be him. Nothing ever goes wrong when someone throws one of those, right? JK, if you’ve read books or watched television shows and movies, you know something ALWAYS goes wrong at a murder mystery party.

Writer and director Rian Johnson has said he was influenced by Agatha Christie in writing Glass Onion and his earlier film, Knives Out. Like Christie’s novels, you don’t have to enjoy them in any order, they stand alone just fine. They are really fun locked room mysteries with lots of secrets, outlandish locations, and motives, motives, motives.

And now back to the point of this article. The talented cast of Glass Onion has been in a LOT of adaptations of books and comics. So here is a fun list of many of the adaptations they have been in. It’s not an absolutely complete list, but it covers a lot of them. As I said, there will be cameo spoilers at the bottom of the article, but I had to include the actors, because they have so many great adaptations to their names! How many of these have you seen?

Dave Bautista as Duke Cody If you didn’t follow Bautista’s wrestling career, then the first time you noticed him was probably in Guardians of the Galaxy, based on the Marvel comics, in 2014. He appeared with his Glass Onion costar Daniel Craig in the James Bond film Spectre in 2015. He was in the Blade Runner sequel Blade Runner 2049 (2017), inspired by the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick. He appeared as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in the 2021 adaptation of Frank Hebert’s Dune, and will reprise his role in Dune Part 2, which is coming in the next year or so. But before that, he’ll star in Knock at the Cabin, based on The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint He appeared in an episode of Gotham in 2014, based on Batman lore. He became a household name as Aaron Burr in the original Broadway run of Hamilton (2016), influenced by the Ron Chernow biography. He had a role in Kenneth Branagh’s remake of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express (2017). And next he’ll be starring in a sequel to The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty.

Jessica Henwick as Peg Henwick’s most famous literary role is probably her turn as Nymeria Sand in the Game of Thrones show (2015-2017). She appeared as Colleen Wing on an episode of Luke Cage in 2018 and in several episodes of Iron Fist (2017–2018), both based on comics. She voices a character in the Blade Runner: Black Lotus animated series (2021). And she has a role in The Gray Man, based on the series by Mark Greaney (2022).

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey Madeline Cline does not have many book adaptation roles under her belt, but she’s just getting started. She did have a role in Boy Erased, based on the memoir by Garrard Conley (2018).

