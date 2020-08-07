The Bill Gates Practices That Will Change How You Read: Critical Linking, August 7, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, sponsored by Flatiron Books, publishers of Court of Lions by Somaiya Daud.

“Yet, reading per se doesn’t make you a better person. You can read 52 books a year without changing at all.



It’s about what and how you read that will improve your life’s quality and enhance your mind.



I read a book a week for more than two years now and continue to look for ways to improve my reading. Recently, I listened to Bill Gates sharing his free, yet priceless lessons on how he reads books.”



Reading is awesome (obvi), but I wish more people would let that first part sink in.

“But the words they’re sharing are only the first half of the poem. The second half is less romantic.



Let us take a knife

And cut the world in two—

And see what worms are eating

At the rind.



Hughes wasn’t exhausted. He was fed up. He implores the reader not to wallow in exhaustion but to take action, and not just a performance of action but something deep. He wants action that cuts the world in half, slicing down to the foundation of our beliefs and institutions, so we can recognize what is souring the world.



We’re all tired, but we can’t let ourselves off the hook.

“‘When I was writing Twilight, things felt right,’ Meyer tells Bustle. ‘But then I realized [Edward] absolutely would have told [Bella] he loved her sooner. There’s no way he wouldn’t have. There were certain points where I’m like, “Yes, he would have said it right here.” And I can’t change that. And that’s very frustrating.'”



I share similar regrets from my dating life, LOL sob.