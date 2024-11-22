Riot Headline Early Black Friday Deals on Hardcovers and Paperbacks (UPDATED November 22)
The Biggest Marvel News from D23 Brazil 2024

The latest comic book news includes talks of Denzel Washington in BLACK PANTHER 3, D23 Brazil, a SUPER/MAN documentary, and more.

Hey there, true believers! Here are some of the most notable comics-related headlines you may have missed in the past couple of weeks.

News from DC and Marvel

  • The inaugural D23 Brazil happened and included lots of exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming films and TV shows.
  • C.B. Cebulski, who is somehow still Marvel’s editor-in-chief despite building his career by pretending to be Japanese, announced that the Young Avengers were reuniting after more than a decade. Just in time for Billy and Tommy’s recent appearances on Agatha All Along, perhaps?
  • Variety interviewed Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte about the making of their recent documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.
  • Actor Wilson Bethel spoke at GalaxyCon Oklahoma City about returning as Bullseye in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again.
  • Now that the first season of The Penguin is over, Colin Farrell looked back on the series — and speculated about its future — with The Hollywood Reporter.
  • Black Panther 3? Denzel Washington’s recent remarks about how his role in that unconfirmed film will be one of his last before retirement sure are intriguing…

News from the Wider Comics World

  • Over at Popverse, Graeme McMillan shared a poignant essay on how comics are helping him cope with the outcome of the election.
