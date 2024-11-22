The Biggest Marvel News from D23 Brazil 2024
Hey there, true believers! Here are some of the most notable comics-related headlines you may have missed in the past couple of weeks.
News from DC and Marvel
- The inaugural D23 Brazil happened and included lots of exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming films and TV shows.
- C.B. Cebulski, who is somehow still Marvel’s editor-in-chief despite building his career by pretending to be Japanese, announced that the Young Avengers were reuniting after more than a decade. Just in time for Billy and Tommy’s recent appearances on Agatha All Along, perhaps?
- Variety interviewed Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte about the making of their recent documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.
- Actor Wilson Bethel spoke at GalaxyCon Oklahoma City about returning as Bullseye in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again.
- Now that the first season of The Penguin is over, Colin Farrell looked back on the series — and speculated about its future — with The Hollywood Reporter.
- Black Panther 3? Denzel Washington’s recent remarks about how his role in that unconfirmed film will be one of his last before retirement sure are intriguing…