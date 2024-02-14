Alison Doherty is a writing teacher and part time assistant professor living in Brooklyn, New York. She has an MFA from The New School in writing for children and teenagers. She loves writing about books on the Internet, listening to audiobooks on the subway, and reading anything with a twisty plot or a happily ever after.

Romance novels have been one of the most popular genres in publishing for decades. And romance sales have only been going up in recent years. Despite this obvious popularity, romance novels are often looked down on or ignored by the rest of the bookish community. I’ve had people in real life and on the internet tell me that they “don’t count” or aren’t “real books.” And romance readers are very, very used to the majority of romance novel coverage in mainstream journalism being written by writers who obviously don’t read romance. It’s one of the reasons I enjoy reading (and writing for!) Book Riot so much.

Romance novels, like all genres of books, go through trend cycles for what publishers want to publish and readers want to read. However, these two categories don’t always match. Romance fans are apt to read more books a year than the average reader. Indie romance novels also continue to dominate the self-publishing space, which means authors don’t always rely on traditional publishing gatekeepers. It also means that books can follow emerging trends much quicker. Romance novels can be incredibly responsive to the times and to the desires of readers.