The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All The Lists

It’s time once again to take a peek at the past week in bestselling books. There are some newcomers to the list, as well as a backlist title making its way back to the top, thanks to the film adaptation hitting theaters.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are James McBride’s The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store, The Fraud by Zadie Smith, and Opinions by Roxane Gay.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Books On Four Bestseller Lists:

Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Publishers Weekly #6, New York Times #2, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #7)

Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #6, NYT #1, Amazon #4)

Wildfire by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Amazon #8)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, Indie Bestsellers #3)

Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Amazon #2, New York Times #3, Indie Bestsellers #6)

Going Infinite by Michael Lewis (New York Times #5, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (New York Times #8, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)

The Mysteries by Bill Watterson and illustrated by John Kascht (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #3, Indie Bestsellers #8)

