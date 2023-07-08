Young Adult Deals

The Best YA Ebook Deals Under $5 Today

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
One For All
$2.99 One For All by Lillie Lainoff 
Death Prefers Blondes
$2.99 Death Prefers Blondes by Caleb Roehrig
Let's Talk About Love
$2.99 Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kann
What's Coming To Me
$1.99 What's Coming To Me by Francesca Padilla
Storm and Fury
$1.99 Storm and Fury by Jennifer L. Armentrout
How To Be Remy Cameron
$1.99 How To Be Remy Cameron by Julian Winters
A Winter's Promise
$1.99 A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos, translated by Hildegarde Serle 
Forward Me Back to You
$2.99 Forward Me Back to You by Mitali Perkins
