Young Adult Deals

The Best YA Book Deals Under $5 This Weekend

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shadow and Bone
$1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
Get This Deal
An Appetite for Miracles
$2.99 An Appetite for Miracles by Laekan Zea Kemp 
Get This Deal
On The Come Up
$1.99 On The Come Up by Angie Thomas
Get This Deal
Blood and Moonlight
$2.99 Blood and Moonlight by Erin Beaty
Get This Deal