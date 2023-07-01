Young Adult Deals The Best YA Book Deals Under $5 This Weekend Deals Jul 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $2.99 An Appetite for Miracles by Laekan Zea Kemp Get This Deal $1.99 On The Come Up by Angie Thomas Get This Deal $2.99 Blood and Moonlight by Erin Beaty Get This Deal You Might Also Like Fast-Paced Reads That Made Me Neglect Life Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Welcome to the Stone Age: An Introduction to the Stonepunk Genre Australian Noir and The Best Australian Crime Fiction 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The Trailer for ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE Is Here