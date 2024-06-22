Young Adult Deals The Best YA Book Deals To Snag Right Now Deals Jun 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa TahirGet This Deal$1.99Bonesmith by Nicki Pau PretoGet This Deal $1.99Fable by Adrienne YoungGet This Deal$2.99The Girls I've Been by Tess SharpeGet This Deal $1.99The Secret Summer Promise by Keah BrownGet This Deal$2.99Into the Sunken City by Dinesh ThiruGet This Deal $2.99Alondra by Gina FemiaGet This Deal$2.99Angel of Greenwood by Randi PinkGet This Deal $2.99Venom & Vow by Anna-Marie McLemore and Elliott McLemoreGet This Deal$2.99The Prince and The Apocalypse by Kara McDowellGet This Deal You Might Also Like With Print Sales Up, These Were The Bestselling Books in May 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 10 Nebula Award Winners You Should Put on Your TBR Here Come The Public School Closures: Book Censorship News, June 21, 2024 My Favorite Book Titles of 2024 (So Far) Barnes & Noble Just Bought a Beloved Indie Bookstore. Now What?