Young Adult Deals The Best YA Book Deals of the Day Stock your ereader with the best YA book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Nov 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99When The World Tips Over by Jandy NelsonGet This Deal$1.99The Queer Girl Is Going to Be Okay by Dale WallsGet This Deal $2.99A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-GarciaGet This Deal$1.99The Game of Love and Death by Martha BrockenbroughGet This Deal $2.99The Restless Dark by Erica WatersGet This Deal$1.99Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicole YoonGet This Deal $2.99Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask: Young Readers Edition by Anton TreuerGet This Deal$2.99Grim Lovelies by Megan ShepherdGet This Deal $2.99You Have A Match by Emma LordGet This Deal$2.99Sing Me To Sleep by Gabi BurtonGet This Deal You Might Also Like NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024 The Best Books of 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 350+ of the Best Books of 2024 Trump Threatens to Sue Penguin Random House, and More Library News The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists