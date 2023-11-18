Riot Headline The Best Books of 2023
Young Adult Deals

The Best YA Book Deals of the Day: November 18, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Afterlove
$3.99 Afterlove by Tanya Byrne
We Are All So Good At Smiling
$3.99 We Are All So Good At Smiling by Amber McBride
Ink Iron and Glass
$3.99 Ink Iron and Glass by Gwendolyn Clare
Two Boys Kissing
$1.99 Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
We Made It All Up
$2.99 We Made It All Up by Margot Harrison
And Break The Pretty Kings
$2.99 And Break The Pretty Kings by Lena Jeong
Reggie and Delilah's Year of Falling
$1.99 Reggie and Delilah's Year of Falling by Elise Bryant
Home Field Advantage
$2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler
