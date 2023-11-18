Young Adult Deals The Best YA Book Deals of the Day: November 18, 2023 Deals Nov 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $3.99 Afterlove by Tanya Byrne Get This Deal $3.99 We Are All So Good At Smiling by Amber McBride Get This Deal $3.99 Ink Iron and Glass by Gwendolyn Clare Get This Deal $1.99 Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan Get This Deal $2.99 We Made It All Up by Margot Harrison Get This Deal $2.99 And Break The Pretty Kings by Lena Jeong Get This Deal $1.99 Reggie and Delilah's Year of Falling by Elise Bryant Get This Deal $2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2023 2023 National Book Awards Announced This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble These are the Bestselling Audiobooks of 2023 The Best Books of 2023, According to Amazon These are the 100 Best Books of 2023, According to TIME