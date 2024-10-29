Young Adult Deals

The Best YA Book Deals of the Day for October 29, 2024

Grab one of these excellent YA book deals while they last.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Legendborn

$1.99

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
Get This Deal
Permanent Record

$1.99

Permanent Record by Mary H. K. Choi
Get This Deal
The Weight of Our Sky

$2.99

The Weight of Our Sky by Hanna Alkaf
Get This Deal
The Spells We Cast

$0.99

The Spells We Cast by Jason June
Get This Deal
The Last Namsara

$1.99

The Last Namsara by Kristen Ciccarelli
Get This Deal
Dreadnought (Nemesis)

$1.99

Dreadnought (Nemesis) by April Daniels
Get This Deal
The Darkness Rises

$1.99

The Darkness Rises by Stacy Stokes
Get This Deal
Tweet Cute

$2.99

Tweet Cute by Emma Lord
Get This Deal