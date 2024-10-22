Young Adult Deals

The Best YA Book Deals of the Day for October 22, 2024

Grab one of these excellent YA book deals while they last.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Book, Beast, and Crow

$2.99

Book, Beast, and Crow by Elizabeth Byrne
Get This Deal
White Out

$2.99

White Out by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
Get This Deal
A Constellation of Roses

$2.99

A Constellation of Roses by Miranda Asebedo
Get This Deal
A Guide to the Dark

$2.99

A Guide to the Dark by Meriam Metoui
Get This Deal
The Siren, the Song, and the Spy

$.99

The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Get This Deal
Northranger

$2.99

Northranger by Rey Terciero, illustrated by Bre Indigo
Get This Deal
People To Follow

$2.99

People To Follow by Olivia Worley
Get This Deal
Finding My Elf

$2.99

Finding My Elf by David Valdes
Get This Deal