Book Deals The Best YA Book Deals of the Day for October 15, 2024 The best YA book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 15, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Changing Man by Tomi OyemakindeGet This Deal$1.99Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea ErnshawGet This Deal $2.99For a Muse of Fire by Heidi HeiligGet This Deal$2.99Murder on a School Night by Kate WestonGet This Deal $2.99Pan's Labyrinth by Guillermo del Toro and Cornelia FunkeGet This Deal$2.99Bianca Torres Is Afraid of Everything by Justine Pucella WinansGet This Deal $2.99Northranger by Rey Terciero, illustrated by Bre IndigoGet This Deal$2.99Confessions of an Alleged Good Girl by Joya GoffneyGet This Deal $2.99What Stalks Among Us by Sarah HollowellGet This Deal$1.99The Breakup Lists by Adib KhorramGet This Deal