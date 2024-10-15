Book Deals

The Best YA Book Deals of the Day for October 15, 2024

The best YA book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Changing Man

$2.99

The Changing Man by Tomi Oyemakinde
Get This Deal
Long Live the Pumpkin Queen

$1.99

Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw
Get This Deal
For a Muse of Fire

$2.99

For a Muse of Fire by Heidi Heilig
Get This Deal
Murder on a School Night

$2.99

Murder on a School Night by Kate Weston
Get This Deal
Pan's Labyrinth

$2.99

Pan's Labyrinth by Guillermo del Toro and Cornelia Funke
Get This Deal
Bianca Torres Is Afraid of Everything

$2.99

Bianca Torres Is Afraid of Everything by Justine Pucella Winans
Get This Deal
Northranger

$2.99

Northranger by Rey Terciero, illustrated by Bre Indigo
Get This Deal
Confessions of an Alleged Good Girl

$2.99

Confessions of an Alleged Good Girl by Joya Goffney
Get This Deal
What Stalks Among Us

$2.99

What Stalks Among Us by Sarah Hollowell
Get This Deal
The Breakup Lists

$1.99

The Breakup Lists by Adib Khorram
Get This Deal