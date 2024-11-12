Young Adult Deals The Best YA Book Deals of the Day for November 12, 2024 The best young adult book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99Looking for Alaska by John GreenGet This Deal$2.99Gilded by Marissa MeyerGet This Deal $1.99Cursed Boys and Broken Hearts by Adam SassGet This Deal$1.99The Poisons We Drink by Bethany BaptisteGet This Deal $1.99Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby RiveraGet This Deal$2.99Ida, in Love and in Trouble by Veronica ChambersGet This Deal $1.99Forgive Me Not by Jennifer BakerGet This Deal$1.99By Any Other Name by Erin CotterGet This Deal You Might Also Like 11 Book Club Picks For November 2024, From Read With Jenna to Roxane Gay's Book Club Goodreads Readers' Favorite Books From the Last 10 Years The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 Funny Comics to Make You Laugh Out Loud 4 New Mystery Adaptations Premiering in November 25 of the Best Bookish Holiday Sweatshirts to Cozy Up With