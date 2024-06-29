Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Young Adult Deals

The Best YA Book Deals of the Day for June 29, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Margo Zimmerman Gets The Girl

$1.99

Margo Zimmerman Gets The Girl by Sara Waxelbaum and Brianna R. Shrum
Get This Deal
The Taking of Jake Livingston

$2.99

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
Get This Deal
Empress of All Seasons

$2.99

Empress of All Seasons by Emiko Jean
Get This Deal
The Bad Ones

$2.99

The Bad Ones by Melissa Albert
Get This Deal
Freedom! The Story of the Black Panther Party

$2.99

Freedom! The Story of the Black Panther Party by Jetta Grace Martin, Joshua Bloom, and Waldo E. Martin Jr.
Get This Deal
Blackbirds In The Sky

$2.99

Blackbirds In The Sky by Brandy Colbert
Get This Deal
Somewhere In The Deep

$1.99

Somewhere In The Deep by Tanvi Berwah
Get This Deal
Ash

$1.99

Ash by Malinda Lo
Get This Deal
Wren Martin Ruins It All

$1.99

Wren Martin Ruins It All by Amanda DeWitt
Get This Deal
Blackwater

$2.99

Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo and Ren Graham
Get This Deal
A Blade So Black

$2.99

A Blade So Black by L.L. McKinney
Get This Deal
Lobizona

$2.99

Lobizona by Romina Garber
Get This Deal