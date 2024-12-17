Young Adult Deals The Best YA Book Deals of the Day for December 17, 2024 Deals Dec 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Throne of Glass by Sarah J. MaasGet This Deal$1.99The Christmas Clash by Suzanne ParkGet This Deal $2.99Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. KendiGet This Deal$2.9949 Miles Alone by Natalie D. RichardsGet This Deal $1.99Liar's Test by Ambelin KwaymullinaGet This Deal$1.99Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David LeviathanGet This Deal $1.99My Good Man by Eric GansworthGet This Deal$2.99Beneath These Cursed Stars by Lexi RyanGet This Deal $1.99Once There Was by Kiyash MonsefGet This Deal$1.99Songlight by Moira BuffiniGet This Deal $1.99The Poisons We Drink by Bethany BaptisteGet This Deal$2.99Break To You by Neal Shusterman, Debra Young, and Michelle KnowldenGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge 2024's Best Mysteries, Thrillers, and True Crime The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations The 10 Best Science Fiction Books of 2024