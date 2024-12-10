Young Adult Deals The Best YA Book Deals of the Day for December 10, 2024 Deals Dec 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Bright Red Fruit by Safia ElhilloGet This Deal$1.99A Door in the Dark by Scott ReintgenGet This Deal $1.99Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. DaoGet This Deal$3.99More Happy Than Not by Adam SilveraGet This Deal $1.99Seven Faceless Saints by M.K. LobbGet This Deal$2.99When You Look Like Us by Pamela N. HarrisGet This Deal $2.99Elatsoe by Darcie Little BadgerGet This Deal$1.99Girl In The Blue Coat by Monica HesseGet This Deal $1.99#MurderTrending by Gretchen McNeilGet This Deal$2.99Frankie by Shivaun PlozzaGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations Compelling New Science Fiction Graphic Novels The Best Gifts for Readers 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The New York Times Picks Its 10 Best Books of 2024 2025 Mysteries To Get Excited About