Young Adult Deals

The Best YA Book Deals of the Day: April 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Penguin Teen

The best YA ebook deals, sponsored by Penguin Teen

Squad
$1.99 Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle
Get This Deal
Unclaimed Baggage
$2.99 Unclaimed Baggage by Jen Doll
Get This Deal
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
$2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp 
Get This Deal
In The Ravenous Dark
$2.99 In The Ravenous Dark by A.M. Strickland 
Get This Deal
Killing November
$1.99 Killing November by Adriana Mather
Get This Deal
We Rule The Night
$2.99 We Rule The Night by Claire Eliza Bartlett
Get This Deal
Time Of Our Lives
$2.99 Time Of Our Lives by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka
Get This Deal
Hurricane Summer
$2.99 Hurricane Summer by Asha Bromfield
Get This Deal