Young Adult Deals The Best YA Book Deals of the Day Deals Dec 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99This Book Won't Burn by Samira AhmedGet This Deal$2.99Such Charming Liars by Karen M. McManusGet This Deal $2.99Till The Last Beat of My Heart by Louangie Bou-MontesGet This Deal$1.99Nimona by ND StevensonGet This Deal $2.99The Brightwood Code by Monica HesseGet This Deal$1.99Dream a Little Dream by Kerstin Gier, translated by Anthea BellGet This Deal $2.99The Ping-Pong Queen of Chinatown by Andrew YangGet This Deal$2.99When You Look Like Us by Pamela N. HarrisGet This Deal