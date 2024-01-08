Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best SFF eBook Deals of January 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
$3.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
Get This Deal
Vampire Weekend
$2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
The Steampunk User's Manual
$2.99 The Steampunk User's Manual by Jeff VanderMeer & Desirina Boskovich
Get This Deal
Binti
$1.99 Binti by Nnedi Okorafor
Get This Deal
Adjustment Day
$2.99 Adjustment Day by Chuck Palahniuk
Get This Deal
Godkiller
$2.99 Godkiller by Hannah Kaner
Get This Deal
The Curator
$1.99 The Curator by Owen King
Get This Deal
The Golden Age of Science Fiction
$3.99 The Golden Age of Science Fiction by John Wade
Get This Deal