Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best SFF eBook Deals for September 25, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Testaments
$1.99 The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
Get This Deal
The Shepherd's Crown
$2.99 The Shepherd's Crown by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
We Have Always Been Here
$1.99 We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen
Get This Deal
The Salt Grows Heavy
$2.99 The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Get This Deal
Hex and the City
$2.99 Hex and the City by Kate Johnson
Get This Deal
Renegades
$2.99 Renegades by Marissa Meyer
Get This Deal
Half a Soul
$2.99 Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater
Get This Deal
The City Inside
$2.99 The City Inside by Samit Basu
Get This Deal