Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best SFF eBook Deals for September 18, 2023 Deals Sep 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh Get This Deal $2.99 The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas Get This Deal $1.99 Wild Seed by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $2.99 A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal $2.99 Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee Get This Deal $3.99 The Midnight Bargain by C.L. Polk Get This Deal $2.99 The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling Get This Deal $1.99 The Emissary by Yoko Tawada translated by Margaret Mitsutani Get This Deal