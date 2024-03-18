Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best SFF eBook Deals for March 18, 2024

From a Certain Point of View (Star Wars)
$4.99 From a Certain Point of View (Star Wars) by Renée Ahdieh et al.
Interview with the Vampire
$2.99 Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice
A Scanner Darkly
$1.99 A Scanner Darkly by Philip K. Dick
New Suns 2: Original Speculative Fiction by People of Color
$3.99 New Suns 2: Original Speculative Fiction by People of Color by Nisi Shawl (editor)
The Bane Chronicles
$1.99 The Bane Chronicles by Cassandra Clare, et al.
Binti
$1.99 Binti by Nnedi Okorafor
Clockwork Boys
$2.50 Clockwork Boys by T. Kingfisher
Mammoths at the Gates
$2.99 Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo
