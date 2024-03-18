Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best SFF eBook Deals for March 18, 2024 Deals Mar 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $4.99 From a Certain Point of View (Star Wars) by Renée Ahdieh et al. Get This Deal $2.99 Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice Get This Deal $1.99 A Scanner Darkly by Philip K. Dick Get This Deal $3.99 New Suns 2: Original Speculative Fiction by People of Color by Nisi Shawl (editor) Get This Deal $1.99 The Bane Chronicles by Cassandra Clare, et al. Get This Deal $1.99 Binti by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $2.50 Clockwork Boys by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Atlantic's List of The Great American Novels 9 of the Best Villains in Literature The Best Romantasy Audiobooks to Sweep You Away 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in March 2024 Must-Read Historical Fiction Set in Italy Librarians Lock Autauga-Prattville Public Library in Protest After Director Fired by Board