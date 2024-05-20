Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Deals of the Day: May 20, 2024 Deals May 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon ChakrabortyGet This Deal$2.99The Killing Moon by N. K. JemisinGet This Deal $1.99Divine Rivals by Rebecca RossGet This Deal$2.99Leech by Hiren EnnesGet This Deal $2.99Nimona by ND StevensonGet This Deal$2.99The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan BannenGet This Deal $2.99The Jasmine Throne by Tasha SuriGet This Deal$2.99The Bone Orchard by Sara A. MuellerGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Anticipated Mysteries and Thrillers of 2024, According to Goodreads The Most Anticipated Books of Summer, According to Goodreads 8 of the Best Translated Historical Fiction Novels The Most Anticipated New Books of Summer 2024, According to Goodreads 8 Thought-Provoking Fantasy Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down Horror Comics That'll Give You the Chills