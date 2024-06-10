Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Deals for June 10, 2024 Deals Jun 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99Infinity Alchemist by Kacen CallenderGet This Deal$2.99Fathomfolk by Eliza ChanGet This Deal $1.99Witch King by Martha WellsGet This Deal$1.99The Need by Helen PhillipsGet This Deal $3.99In The Shadow Garden by Liz ParkerGet This Deal$4.99Stories of Your Life and Others by Ted ChiangGet This Deal $6.99The Day Tripper by James GoodhandGet This Deal$3.99Across the Void by S. K. VaughnGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Why Did a High Schooler Hand Her Superintendent A Book at Graduation? One Student's Year of Fighting Book Bans. The Best Book Club Books Out in June 10 Must-Read New Nonfiction Releases for June 2024 The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far) Barnes & Noble's Best Books of the Year (So Far)