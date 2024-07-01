Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Deals for July 1, 2024 Deals Jul 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99Forged By Blood by Ehigbor OkosunGet This Deal$1.99Zodiac by Romina RussellGet This Deal $1.99The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen ChoGet This Deal$4.99The Bone Season by Samantha ShannonGet This Deal $1.99Bindle Punk Bruja by Desideria MesaGet This Deal$1.99Space Opera by Catherynne M. ValenteGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 Science Fiction Books that are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen Summer Sleuthing: 12 New Mystery, Thrillers for July 2024 Reading Books Where The Villain Is Actually The Hero The Most Popular Book Club Books of June, According to Goodreads Must-Read Working Class Nonfiction