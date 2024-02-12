Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals for February 12, 2024 Deals Feb 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns Get This Deal $1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco Get This Deal $2.99 How To Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann Get This Deal $3.99 The Returned by Jason Mott Get This Deal $1.99 Threadneedle by Cari Thomas Get This Deal $2.99 Soul of the World by David Mealing Get This Deal $2.99 A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid Get This Deal $1.99 Menagerie by Rachel Vincent Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Fantasy Series Books To Fill Your Life with Magic A History of Buying Books Onto the Bestseller List Apple TV+ 2024 Lineup is Packed with Literary Adaptations 8 Inspirational Books on Finding Your Purpose Paramount+ Unveils Adaptation of A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW What are You Reading This Week — February 9, 2024