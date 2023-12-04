Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Deals for December 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Traitor Baru Cormorant
$2.99 The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson
Get This Deal
Everfair
$2.99 Everfair by Nisi Shawl
Get This Deal
The Hazel Wood
$2.99 The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert
Get This Deal
Light of the Jedi
$1.99 Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule
Get This Deal
The Lost Dreamer
$2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta
Get This Deal
Notorious Sorcerer
$1.99 Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans
Get This Deal
The Two Doctors Górski
$4.99 The Two Doctors Górski by Isaaz Fellman
Get This Deal
The Salt Roads
$1.99 The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson
Get This Deal