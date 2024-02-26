Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Deals for February 26 Deals Feb 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson Get This Deal $1.99 We Are the Crisis by Cadwell Turnbull Get This Deal $1.99 In Deeper Waters by F. T. Lukens Get This Deal $1.99 The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz Get This Deal $1.99 Lagoon by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $3.99 How to Get a Girlfriend (When You're a Terrifying Monster) by Marie Cardno Get This Deal $2.99 Knock Knock, Open Wide by Neil Sharpson Get This Deal $1.99 Survive the Dome by Kosoko Jackson Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The Rise of Body Horror Novels "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books About Books 5 Cozy Fantasy Books You're Reading for the Read Harder Challenge Libby Announces Their New Book Awards — Along With the Finalists