Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy eBook Deals of February 19, 2024 Deals Feb 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 The Princess Bride by William Goldman Get This Deal $1.99 Pyramids by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $1.99 The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas Get This Deal $1.99 Tales of Dune: Expanded Edition by Brian Herbert Get This Deal $2.99 The Burning God by R. F. Kuang Get This Deal $0.99 A Broken Blade by Melissa Blair Get This Deal $1.99 Micro by Michael Crichton Get This Deal $1.99 Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal You Might Also Like 12 Perfect Dragon Books to Read During the Year of the Dragon 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books About Books 9 Romantic Dark Academia Books 9 of The Most Thought-Provoking Mysteries Ever Written A Heart's a Heavy Burden: 10 Books Like HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE The Best Fantasy Series Books To Fill Your Life with Magic