Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Deals of the Day for October 14, 2024 The best deals of the day for speculative fiction fans. Deals Oct 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Starling House by Alix E. HarrowGet This Deal$2.99The Sol Majestic by Ferrett SteinmetzGet This Deal $2.99The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah Get This Deal$2.99The Library of the Dead by Tendai HuchuGet This Deal $1.99Grave Minder by Melissa MarrGet This Deal$3.99Upon a Burning Throne by Ashok K. BankerGet This Deal $2.51Witches at the End of the World by Chelsea IversenGet This Deal$2.99Jade City by Fonda LeeGet This Deal