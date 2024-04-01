Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of April 1, 2024 Deals Apr 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $1.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $2.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel Get This Deal $4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns Get This Deal $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $1.99 I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane Get This Deal $2.99 Wings of Ebony by J. Elle Get This Deal You Might Also Like 1980s Sci-Fi Books That Aged Badly (And 4 Still Worth Reading) Books that Break Your Heart and Put It Back Together Again We All Sleuth: 11 New Mystery Thriller Books For April 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read January-March 2024