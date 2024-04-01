Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of April 1, 2024

This content contains affiliate links.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Raven Tower
$2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
$1.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
$2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
Kaikeyi
$2.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
Bad Cree
$4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
The Fervor
$4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself
$1.99 I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane
Wings of Ebony
$2.99 Wings of Ebony by J. Elle
