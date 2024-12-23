Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of the Day Deals Dec 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Dead Take the A Train by Richard Kadrey and Cassandra KhawGet This Deal$1.99Fifty Beasts To Break Your Heart and Other Stories by GennaRose NethercottGet This Deal $1.99We Shall Be Monsters by Tara SimGet This Deal$1.99The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty Get This Deal $2.99In The Shadow of the Fall by Tobi OgundiranGet This Deal$2.99One Of Our Kind by Nicola YoonGet This Deal $1.99The Golem and the Jinni by Helene WeckerGet This Deal$1.99The Full Moon Coffee Shop by Mai Mochizuki, translated by Jesse KirkwoodGet This Deal You Might Also Like The New York Times Readers' Picks for the Best Books of 2024 The 20 Best Fantasy Books of 2024 The Most Borrowed Books in New York City Libraries in 2024 The 10 Best Science Fiction Books of 2024 The Best Historical Fiction of 2024 The Best Dang Horror Reads of 2024