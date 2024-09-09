Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of September 9, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today’s Featured Deals

Siren Queen

$2.99

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
The Stars Are Legion

$1.99

The Stars Are Legion by Kameron Hurley
Mythos: The Greek Myths Reimagined

$2.99

Mythos: The Greek Myths Reimagined by Stephen Fry
The Deep

$1.99

The Deep by Rivers Solomon et al.
Yours for the Taking

$2.99

Yours for the Taking by Gabrielle Korn
Masters of Death

$1.99

Masters of Death by Olivie Blake
Lone Women

$4.99

Lone Women by Victor LaValle
A Crane Among Wolves

$2.99

A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur
