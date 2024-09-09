Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of September 9, 2024 The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99Siren Queen by Nghi VoGet This Deal$1.99The Stars Are Legion by Kameron HurleyGet This Deal $2.99Mythos: The Greek Myths Reimagined by Stephen FryGet This Deal$1.99The Deep by Rivers Solomon et al.Get This Deal $2.99Yours for the Taking by Gabrielle KornGet This Deal$1.99Masters of Death by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal $4.99Lone Women by Victor LaValleGet This Deal$2.99A Crane Among Wolves by June HurGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books On Goodreads in August The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far) The Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years For Armchair Sleuths The Biggest Book News of the Week New Science Fiction Fantasy Releases and Houses Filled With Horror You Feel That Chill? That's New September Horror in the Air