The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of September 30, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying

$2.99

How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying by Django Wexler
Shards of Earth

$2.99

Shards of Earth by Adrian Tchaikovsky
Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror

$1.99

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror by Jordan Peele
Escaping Exodus

$2.99

Escaping Exodus by Nicky Drayden
The Mammoth Book of Folk Horror

$1.99

The Mammoth Book of Folk Horror by Stephen Jones
Gods of Jade and Shadow

$1.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Unbroken

$4.99

The Unbroken by C.L. Clark
His Majesty's Dragon

$2.99

His Majesty's Dragon by Naomi Novik
