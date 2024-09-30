Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of September 30, 2024 The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying by Django WexlerGet This Deal$2.99Shards of Earth by Adrian TchaikovskyGet This Deal $1.99Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror by Jordan PeeleGet This Deal$2.99Escaping Exodus by Nicky DraydenGet This Deal $1.99The Mammoth Book of Folk Horror by Stephen JonesGet This Deal$1.99Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal $4.99The Unbroken by C.L. ClarkGet This Deal$2.99His Majesty's Dragon by Naomi NovikGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September 2024 Just Read These SFF Books. They're Great. The Best New Books Coming in October 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In New Cozy Comics, Graphic Novels, and Manga to Ease You Into Fall Fall Into A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For October 2024