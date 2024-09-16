Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of September 16, 2024 Deals Sep 16, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99White Hot Kiss by Jennifer L. ArmentroutGet This Deal$3.99River Mumma by Zalika Reid-BentaGet This Deal $3.99Womb City by Tlotlo TsamaaseGet This Deal$1.99A Crown of Ivy and Glass by Claire LegrandGet This Deal $3.99The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2020 by Diana Gabaldon (editor)Get This Deal$1.99Dragon Rider by Taran MatharuGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week All the Finalists for the 2024 National Book Awards 4 of the Most Anticipated Books This Fall, According to Bookshop.org 10 Historical Fiction Retellings From Austen to Shakespeare Twelve Book Club Picks For September 2024 New Magical Realism Books to Read Right Now