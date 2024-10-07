Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of October 7, 2024 The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 7, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99The Fifth Season by N. K. JemisinGet This Deal$2.99Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeerGet This Deal $2.99All Systems Red by Martha WellsGet This Deal$2.99A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky ChambersGet This Deal $2.99Ancillary Justice by Ann LeckieGet This Deal$1.99Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology by Shane Hawk & Theodore C. Van AlstGet This Deal $2.99All Souls Trilogy by Deborah HarknessGet This Deal$2.99Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica & Sarah MosesGet This Deal $2.99A Quantum Love Story by Mike ChenGet This Deal$1.99No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell TurnbullGet This Deal $1.99How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady HendrixGet This Deal$2.99Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung & Anton HurGet This Deal $4.99A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth HandGet This Deal$2.99The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra ChandrasekeraGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 Haunting Appalachian and Southern Gothic Novels The Best Books Coming Out in October The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in September 2024 The Best New Books Out in October, According to Indie Booksellers 10 Recent Works of Gothic Horror to Read ASAP