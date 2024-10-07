Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of October 7, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Fifth Season

$2.99

The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin
Annihilation

$2.99

Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer
All Systems Red

$2.99

All Systems Red by Martha Wells
A Psalm for the Wild-Built

$2.99

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
Ancillary Justice

$2.99

Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie
Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology

$1.99

Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology by Shane Hawk & Theodore C. Van Alst
All Souls Trilogy

$2.99

All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness
Tender Is the Flesh

$2.99

Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica & Sarah Moses
A Quantum Love Story

$2.99

A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
No Gods, No Monsters

$1.99

No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull
How to Sell a Haunted House

$1.99

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
Cursed Bunny

$2.99

Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung & Anton Hur
A Haunting on the Hill

$4.99

A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand
The Saint of Bright Doors

$2.99

The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
