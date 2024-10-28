Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of October 28, 2024 The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 28, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Tethered Mage by Melissa CarusoGet This Deal$4.99The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValleGet This Deal $2.99The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra KhawGet This Deal$1.99Upgrade by Blake CrouchGet This Deal $1.99A Stroke of the Pen by Terry PratchettGet This Deal$2.99The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian HuangGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland The Best Thrillers of The Past 10 Years Barnes & Noble Picks Its Best Books of 2024 The Biggest Book News of The Week Oh My Gourd: Pumpkin Spice Goods for Book Lovers