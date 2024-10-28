Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of October 28, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Tethered Mage

$2.99

The Tethered Mage by Melissa Caruso
The Ballad of Black Tom

$4.99

The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle
The Salt Grows Heavy

$2.99

The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Upgrade

$1.99

Upgrade by Blake Crouch
A Stroke of the Pen

$1.99

A Stroke of the Pen by Terry Pratchett
The Emperor and the Endless Palace

$2.99

The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian Huang
