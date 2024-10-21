Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of October 21, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today’s Featured Deals

Dune Messiah

$2.99

Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches

$1.99

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
City of Saints and Madmen

$2.99

City of Saints and Madmen by Jeff VanderMeer
The Road to Roswell

$1.99

The Road to Roswell by Connie Willis
The Shining

$1.99

The Shining by Stephen King
Redemption in Indigo

$1.99

Redemption in Indigo by Karen Lord
The Spear Cuts Through Water

$1.99

The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez 
Kiki's Delivery Service

$1.99

Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono
