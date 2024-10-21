Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of October 21, 2024 The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99Dune Messiah by Frank HerbertGet This Deal$1.99The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu MandannaGet This Deal $2.99City of Saints and Madmen by Jeff VanderMeerGet This Deal$1.99The Road to Roswell by Connie WillisGet This Deal $1.99The Shining by Stephen KingGet This Deal$1.99Redemption in Indigo by Karen LordGet This Deal $1.99The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez Get This Deal$1.99Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko KadonoGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Perfect Dark Academia Novel for Your Fall TBR 8 New Family Thrillers to Devour The Book That Helped Me Beat Burnout Vampires Take Historical Fiction Banning Banned Books Week and More Library News