Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of November 4, 2024 The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99A Game of Thrones by George R. R. MartinGet This Deal$1.99Legendborn by Tracey DeonnGet This Deal $1.99Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-BrenyahGet This Deal$1.99The Fall Of Arthur by J. R. R. TolkienGet This Deal $4.99Time's Agent by Brenda PeynadoGet This Deal$3.99Lady Eve's Last Con by Rebecca FraimowGet This Deal $1.99Bride by Ali HazelwoodGet This Deal$4.99The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth OzekiGet This Deal