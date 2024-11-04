Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of November 4, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

A Game of Thrones

$1.99

A Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin
Legendborn

$1.99

Legendborn by Tracey Deonn
Chain Gang All Stars

$1.99

Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
The Fall Of Arthur

$1.99

The Fall Of Arthur by J. R. R. Tolkien
Time's Agent

$4.99

Time's Agent by Brenda Peynado
Lady Eve's Last Con

$3.99

Lady Eve's Last Con by Rebecca Fraimow
Bride

$1.99

Bride by Ali Hazelwood
The Book of Form and Emptiness

$4.99

The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
