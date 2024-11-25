Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of November 25, 2024 The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 25, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99Heir by Sabaa TahirGet This Deal$1.99Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees BrennanGet This Deal $2.99Navigational Entanglements by Aliette de BodardGet This Deal$1.99Dreadful by Caitlin RozakisGet This Deal $1.99Thieves' Gambit by Kayvion LewisGet This Deal$3.99The Path of Thorns by A.G. SlatterGet This Deal $1.99Dawn by Octavia E. ButlerGet This Deal$1.99Chilling Effect by Valerie ValdesGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Biggest Book World News of the Week And the Best Books of 2024 Are...