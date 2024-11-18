Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of November 18, 2024

The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today’s Featured Deals

Starter Villain

$1.99

Starter Villain by John Scalzi
Masquerade

$1.99

Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi
Practical Demonkeeping

$1.99

Practical Demonkeeping by Christopher Moore
Warriors

$2.99

Warriors by George R.R. Martin & Gardner Dozois
The God and the Gumiho

$1.99

The God and the Gumiho by Sophie Kim
Time's Agent

$4.99

Time's Agent by Brenda Peynado
Orphia and Eurydicius

$0.99

Orphia and Eurydicius by Elyse John
Black Candle Women

$2.99

Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown
