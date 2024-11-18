Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of November 18, 2024 The best science fiction and fantasy book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99Starter Villain by John ScalziGet This Deal$1.99Masquerade by O.O. SangoyomiGet This Deal $1.99Practical Demonkeeping by Christopher MooreGet This Deal$2.99Warriors by George R.R. Martin & Gardner DozoisGet This Deal $1.99The God and the Gumiho by Sophie KimGet This Deal$4.99Time's Agent by Brenda PeynadoGet This Deal $0.99Orphia and Eurydicius by Elyse JohnGet This Deal$2.99Black Candle Women by Diane Marie BrownGet This Deal You Might Also Like Barnes and Noble has Announced its 2024 Book of the Year Barnes & Noble's Book of the Year is.... The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors 8 Clever Books About Time Traveling Through History TIME's 100 Must-Read Books of 2024