Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of May 13, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Babel

$1.99

Babel by R. F. Kuang
Get This Deal
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi

$1.99

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
Get This Deal
The Jasmine Throne

$2.99

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
Get This Deal
The Historian

$2.99

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova
Get This Deal
Anathem

$1.99

Anathem by Neal Stephenson
Get This Deal
A Quantum Love Story

$2.99

A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
The Cartographers

$1.99

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd
Get This Deal
Too Much Lip

$2.99

Too Much Lip by Melissa Lucashenko
Get This Deal