Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of May 13, 2024 Deals May 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99Babel by R. F. KuangGet This Deal$1.99The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon ChakrabortyGet This Deal $2.99The Jasmine Throne by Tasha SuriGet This Deal$2.99The Historian by Elizabeth KostovaGet This Deal $1.99Anathem by Neal StephensonGet This Deal$2.99A Quantum Love Story by Mike ChenGet This Deal $1.99The Cartographers by Peng ShepherdGet This Deal$2.99Too Much Lip by Melissa LucashenkoGet This Deal