Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of March 12, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
$4.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
Get This Deal
Four Unpublished Novels
$2.99 Four Unpublished Novels by Frank Herbert
Get This Deal
The Female Man
$2.99 The Female Man by Joanna Russ
Get This Deal
The Butcher of the Forest
$4.99 The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
Get This Deal
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$4.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen
Get This Deal
Son of the Storm
$4.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Get This Deal
In the Ravenous Dark
$2.99 In the Ravenous Dark by A.M. Strickland
Get This Deal
The Jasad Heir
$4.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem
Get This Deal