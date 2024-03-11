Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of March 12, 2024 Deals Mar 11, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $4.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming Get This Deal $2.99 Four Unpublished Novels by Frank Herbert Get This Deal $2.99 The Female Man by Joanna Russ Get This Deal $4.99 The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed Get This Deal $4.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen Get This Deal $4.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa Get This Deal $2.99 In the Ravenous Dark by A.M. Strickland Get This Deal $4.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Books Set in Ancient Worlds 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in March 2024 Brandon Sanderson Wins Concessions from Audible 10 Of The Best New Children's Books Out March 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The Best Books on Kindle Unlimited: 2024 Picks