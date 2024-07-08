Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of July 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Witch's Heart

$1.99

The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
The Ministry of Time

$6.99

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Lies, Inc.

$2.99

Lies, Inc. by Philip K. Dick
An Unkindness of Ghosts

$2.99

An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers Solomon
Gods of Jade and Shadow

$1.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Star Eater

$2.99

Star Eater by Kerstin Hall
The Sentence

$2.99

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
A Secret History of Witches

$2.99

A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan
