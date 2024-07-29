Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of July 29, 2024 Deals Jul 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis BaldreeGet This Deal$2.99Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn MuirGet This Deal $1.99When Women Were Dragons by Kelly BarnhillGet This Deal$1.99The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. WaggonerGet This Deal $2.99The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen ChoGet This Deal$2.99Kindling by Traci CheeGet This Deal $1.99Shatter the Sky by Rebecca Kim WellsGet This Deal$3.99The Lost Hero by Rick RiordanGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Book Club Book of the Summer We Finally Have a Book of the Summer. And I Am Happy to Say It's Good. The Best New Books Out in August, According to Indie Booksellers 10 Sizzling New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For August 2024 THE LORD OF THE RINGS Magic System, Explained