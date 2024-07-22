Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of July 22, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Five Broken Blades

$4.99

Five Broken Blades by Mai Corland
A Quantum Love Story

$2.99

A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
The Language of the Night: Essays on Writing, Science Fiction, and Fantasy

$1.99

The Language of the Night: Essays on Writing, Science Fiction, and Fantasy by Ursula K. Le Guin 
The Refrigerator Monologues

$1.99

The Refrigerator Monologues by Catherynne M. Valente
A Tempest of Tea

$1.99

A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal
House of Hunger

$1.99

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson
Doctor Who: A Brief History of Time Lords

$2.99

Doctor Who: A Brief History of Time Lords by BBC
Descendant of the Crane

$1.99

Descendant of the Crane by Joan He
