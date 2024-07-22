Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Deals of July 22, 2024 Deals Jul 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $4.99Five Broken Blades by Mai CorlandGet This Deal$2.99A Quantum Love Story by Mike ChenGet This Deal $1.99The Language of the Night: Essays on Writing, Science Fiction, and Fantasy by Ursula K. Le Guin Get This Deal$1.99The Refrigerator Monologues by Catherynne M. ValenteGet This Deal $1.99A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah FaizalGet This Deal$1.99House of Hunger by Alexis HendersonGet This Deal $2.99Doctor Who: A Brief History of Time Lords by BBCGet This Deal$1.99Descendant of the Crane by Joan HeGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 12 Fantasy Books Inspired by Mythologies From Around the World 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of HILLBILLY ELEGY 10 of the Best Mystery Books Set in the Pacific Northwest 9 Great Novels Set in Bookstores A Real Contender for Best Book of the 21st Century